Twitter's rumoured 'undo' button for tweets leaks out

- Still not an edit button though

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter may be developing an undo button for tweets you wish you never sent, as evident by an animation spotted by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who digs through code to find unreleased features.

The leaked animation shows an interface with Twitter’s “Your Tweet was sent” notice above a new “Undo” button. There's a progress bar on the new button, indicating how long you have left to undo a tweet before it gets posted. An undo button is often requested by users across many apps.

A similar feature has been available in Gmail, where users have a limited amount of time to stop messages or emails from being sent after hitting send.

Keep in mind, last July, Twitter confirmed that it’s exploring the idea of a paid subscription model for its platform, and it even began to survey users about potential features that might be added as part of a prospective paid service, including the option to quickly undo tweets immediately after they’ve been sent. Ever since then, an undo button has been rumoured. But it's still not as highly requested as an edit button for tweets with typos.

Nevertheless, an undo button would still offer users the ability to quickly stop a tweet from posting if they see a typo at the very last second.

