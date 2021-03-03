  1. Home
Twitter rolls out Spaces testing to Android users

(Pocket-lint) - With Clubhouse in the process of taking the world by storm (or, at least, a bit of the world), Twitter is unsurprisingly in the process of making a competitor to the audio chatroom service.

That competitor is Spaces, and it's been open to testing on iOS for a few weeks now, letting users check it out and see how it works while Twitter is still working out the kinks and bugs. 

Now the test is opening up a bit, and letting Android users in, although only in a limited capacity for now. 

People on Android devices will be able to join Spaces, and talk in them, but they won't be able to set up their own ones quite yet - that's limited to the iOS slice at the moment. 

To join a Space and see what's happening, keep an eye out on the top of your timeline - they appear in the same place as Fleets, but with a purple boundary instead of a blue one. There doesn't seem to be a way for Android users to sign up for the beta specifically, so it's just a case of staying watchful. 

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.

