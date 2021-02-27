What are Twitter Spaces and how do they work?

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter is copying Clubhouse, with audio chat rooms called Spaces.

They were announced in December 2020 and launched as a beta a month later for select individuals to test. If you're one of the lucky ones seeing Twitter Spaces pop up, here's what you need to know about them, including how they work.

Twitter describes Spaces as a "place to come together, built around the voices of the people using Twitter, your Twitter community".

In other words, like Clubhouse, Twitter’s audio-based Spaces will allow a user to gather with another person or a group of users for live conversations. You'll see them appear while they're happening. Once they've ended, they will no longer be available publicly on Twitter.

Twitter said it will retain copies of Spaces for 30 days to "review for violations of the Twitter Rules". Hosts can download a copy of their Space data for as long as Twitter retains a copy of it. Speakers can download a copy of the transcription of what was said, too.

aye we’re live! what up y’all, we're the team behind Spaces––a small experiment focused on the intimacy of the human voice — Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) December 17, 2020

You will see Spaces where Fleets also appear on Twitter: Above the Home timeline.

You can start a Space two ways: Long press on compose and then tap the new Spaces icon on the left.

Or, tap on your profile image in Fleets, scroll to the right, and tap Spaces. You can invite up to 10 people to speak, share thoughts, send emojis, and more. Make sure to select who can join with speaking privileges. Your mic will be off to start. When ready, tap Start your Space. Allow mic access by toggling Allow mic access to on.

Choose whether or not you want to Share transcriptions by toggling the button on or off. Now you can start recording in your Space.

Note: Only the person who created the Space has the ability to end it.

Yes. When creating a Space, you will be able to select who can join with speaking privileges by choosing from:

Everyone

People you follow

Only people you invite to speak (lets you send DM invites).

Note: You can change privileges at any time while the Space is open.

For now, Spaces are public and anyone can join as a listener. If you create a Space, your followers will see it in their Fleets.

There is no limit on the number of listeners.

Note: As the person who has opened a Space, you can also remove, report, and block users in a Space at any time.

At the moment, anyone using the Twitter for iOS app will be able to join a Space, but only select individuals can create Spaces. Twitter is testing the feature among a "variety of communities" but plans to "expand the list of people" who can create Spaces over time.

Note: Accounts with protected tweets are not able to create Spaces, but they can join and speak in other people’s spaces.

Check out Twitter's Support page for more details on Spaces.

