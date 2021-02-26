(Pocket-lint) - Twitter gave a presentation on 25 February 2021 during an Analyst Day event, where it announced a couple of new features coming to its platform.

The bigger of the two new features is called Super Follow. It will allow users to charge their followers to access their additional, premium content. Examples include exclusive tweets, a subscription to a newsletter, access to a community group, or a supporter badge. Twitter said it developed the feature after exploring solutions where it could provide monetary incentive models for creators and publishers who wish to be directly supported by their audience.

In a mockup for its presentation, Twitter showed how a user could charge $4.99 per month, and then their paying followers will get access to their list of perks. The mockup says the user who is charging will "earn money from your Super Follow and you'll receive the listed perks as a thank you".

It appears, with Super Follow, Twitter is trying to be more like Patreon, OnlyFans, or even YouTube and Facebook, all of which have launched direct creator payment features. We assume Twitter will take a cut of the earnings, though it hasn't yet publicly confirmed any fees associated with the feature.

Twitter's second new feature is called Communities. It lets users create and join groups based on specific interests.

From what we can tell, they're sort of like Facebook Groups, as you can create one on any interest - say, plants - and then you will see tweets dedicated to that topic. In a mockup for the feature, Twitter showed social justice, cats, and "surf gurlz" as other example communities. It said it wanted to make it "easier for people to form, discover, and participate in conversations that are more targeted to the relevant communities or geographies they're interested in".

It's unclear when these features will launch. Twitter only described them as “what’s next” for its platform.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.