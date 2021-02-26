  1. Home
  2. Apps
  3. App news
  4. Twitter app news

Twitter's Super Follow feature lets you charge for access to exclusive content

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Twitter Twitter's Super Follow feature lets you charge for access to exclusive content

- Twitter also announced a Communities feature

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Twitter gave a presentation on 25 February 2021 during an Analyst Day event, where it announced a couple of new features coming to its platform.

The bigger of the two new features is called Super Follow. It will allow users to charge their followers to access their additional, premium content. Examples include exclusive tweets, a subscription to a newsletter, access to a community group, or a supporter badge. Twitter said it developed the feature after exploring solutions where it could provide monetary incentive models for creators and publishers who wish to be directly supported by their audience.

In a mockup for its presentation, Twitter showed how a user could charge $4.99 per month, and then their paying followers will get access to their list of perks. The mockup says the user who is charging will "earn money from your Super Follow and you'll receive the listed perks as a thank you".

It appears, with Super Follow, Twitter is trying to be more like Patreon, OnlyFans, or even YouTube and Facebook, all of which have launched direct creator payment features. We assume Twitter will take a cut of the earnings, though it hasn't yet publicly confirmed any fees associated with the feature. 

Twitter's second new feature is called Communities. It lets users create and join groups based on specific interests.

From what we can tell, they're sort of like Facebook Groups, as you can create one on any interest - say, plants - and then you will see tweets dedicated to that topic. In a mockup for the feature, Twitter showed social justice, cats, and "surf gurlz" as other example communities. It said it wanted to make it "easier for people to form, discover, and participate in conversations that are more targeted to the relevant communities or geographies they're interested in".

It's unclear when these features will launch. Twitter only described them as “what’s next” for its platform.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.

Recommended for you
Twitter's Super Follow feature lets you charge for access to exclusive content
Twitter's Super Follow feature lets you charge for access to exclusive content By Maggie Tillman ·
Is Australia's media law the right approach for news on Facebook and Google?
Is Australia's media law the right approach for news on Facebook and Google? By Dan Grabham ·
What is Nvidia Reflex? What does it do and how can it improve your gaming prowess?
What is Nvidia Reflex? What does it do and how can it improve your gaming prowess? By Adrian Willings ·
Why did Facebook block news in Australia? The blackout explained
Why did Facebook block news in Australia? The blackout explained By Maggie Tillman ·
How to turn on the new Google Maps dark mode
How to turn on the new Google Maps dark mode By Maggie Tillman ·
How to schedule a text on Android with Google's Messages app
How to schedule a text on Android with Google's Messages app By Maggie Tillman ·