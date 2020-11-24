(Pocket-lint) - After years of criticism about allowing the spread of misinformation on its platform, in the last couple of months Twitter has gone from 0 to 100, prompted by the US Presidential election.

Now, flags attached to Tweets that contain disputed or incorrect claims are way more commonplace, and users are getting accustomed to being challenged by the app or website if they want to Retweet these.

Twitter says that the flags have resulted in a 29% reduction in the spread of false information on the platform already, which would count as a roaring success in most quarters.

It's prompted a follow-up bit of action - Twitter's confirmed that those warnings will now be shown to users when they try to like a Tweet, as well as if they're Retweeting, lowering the bar for intervention.

Giving context on why a labeled Tweet is misleading under our election, COVID-19, and synthetic and manipulated media rules is vital.



These prompts helped decrease Quote Tweets of misleading information by 29% so we're expanding them to show when you tap to like a labeled Tweet. pic.twitter.com/WTK164nMfZ — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) November 23, 2020

Of course, they're still very much allowed to continue regardless, but the warnings should make a similar difference. The change is rolling out now on web and iOS, but might take a little longer to reach Android app users.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.