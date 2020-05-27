Twitter starts applying fact check labels to tweets

Twitter has started applying labels to tweets that it considers in need of a fact check.

The move came to light after the network labelled two of Donald Trump's tweets. The tweets essentially have another link at the bottom that takes you to a Twitter Moment-style page that includes links to articles around the topic.

Back in March Twitter also announced it was applying labels to manipulated pictures and videos that appeared on the site.

After tweeting about potential vote fraud from postal votes, Trump hit out at the fact check label that subsequently appeared. He later repeated the claim, which he provided no evidence to corroborate.

As a result of Twitter's labels, Trump suggested that social media platforms could be "strongly regulated" as a result though, naturally gave no actual detail as to the vague notions he was planning. Twitter is obviously in Trump's mind primarily rather than other platforms as it is the way he uses to disseminate information.

Trump claimed Twitter "is interfering in the 2020 Presidential Election" and "stifling FREE SPEECH" before saying he "will not allow it to happen!"

The move is part of the social network's current drive to root out fake news on the platform as well as encouraging better so-called 'conversational health' by enabling you to choose who replies to your tweet. Twitter wants to encourage more people to feel safe in creating conversations and making statements in the first place.