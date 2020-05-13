Twitter's rolling out a small but telling change to the way you can interact with your own Tweets on its iOS app, in the form of a new 'Retweets with comments' list that you can check out.

Now, if you have a Tweet with some interaction popping off, tapping on "Retweets" won't just show you who Retweeted it, but will also show you a list of those new Tweets, complete with any images, videos or GIFs that they might have used.

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet.



Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

Until now, these types of response were simply chucked into the mixer below your Tweet, along with any simple replies, making it harder to see who was Retweeting.

It's unclear when the feature will come to Android users, and these things can sometimes have bigger delays between them than you might assume, so we'll have to wait to hear more from Twitter about its wider user-base.

The new version of the list was testing for a month or so with some users but will now roll out to everyone on iOS, according to Twitter. Update to the latest version of the app and you should see it very soon. Of course, you'll need some Tweets with engagement to take advantage of it, so get out there and broadcast some opinions, people.