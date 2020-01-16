  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Twitter app news

Twitter's Jack Dorsey reveals when Twitter will add an edit button

·
Wired Twitter's Jack Dorsey reveals when Twitter will add an edit button
CES 2020: The best and bonkers of the show - Pocket-lint Podcast 35
CES 2020: The best and bonkers of the show - Pocket-lint Podcast 35

- "We’ll probably never do it.”

Jack Dorsey just dashed many Twitter users' hopes. 

The social network's CEO recently did an interview with Wired and finally answered whether Twitter will roll out an edit button for already-posted tweets, something Twitter users have been asking for since the service launched in 2006. Twitter previously suggested it is exploring the option or looking into ways users can correct tweets, but those are vague assurances.

Now, Dorsey says the answer is no. See for yourself:

Honestly, we're not shocked. Although an edit button would allow you to hastily push out a tweet that hasn't been proofread, as you'd be able to edit it after the fact, much like you can do with Facebook statuses, Dorsey explained that Twitter started as an SMS text message service. "And as you all know, when you send a text, you can’t really take it back,” he said. “We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling in the early days.”

Dorsey apparently doesn’t think an edit button is worth developing simply for the ability to fix typos, especially if an edited tweet could be used to confuse people or spread misinformation. “So, these are all the considerations,” Dorsey said. “But we’ll probably never do it.”

Never say never, though, right?

PopularIn Apps
The New Facebook update: How the all-new design looks and works
Twitter's Jack Dorsey reveals when Twitter will add an edit button
Pocket-lint launches international editions, starting with Portuguese
Here is 'The New Facebook' desktop redesign that's finally rolling out
Twitter is enabling you to control who can reply to your tweets
Apple's TV app explained: How does it work and where is it available?