Twitter's Jack Dorsey reveals when Twitter will add an edit button

Jack Dorsey just dashed many Twitter users' hopes.

The social network's CEO recently did an interview with Wired and finally answered whether Twitter will roll out an edit button for already-posted tweets, something Twitter users have been asking for since the service launched in 2006. Twitter previously suggested it is exploring the option or looking into ways users can correct tweets, but those are vague assurances.

Now, Dorsey says the answer is no. See for yourself:

Honestly, we're not shocked. Although an edit button would allow you to hastily push out a tweet that hasn't been proofread, as you'd be able to edit it after the fact, much like you can do with Facebook statuses, Dorsey explained that Twitter started as an SMS text message service. "And as you all know, when you send a text, you can’t really take it back,” he said. “We wanted to preserve that vibe, that feeling in the early days.”

Dorsey apparently doesn’t think an edit button is worth developing simply for the ability to fix typos, especially if an edited tweet could be used to confuse people or spread misinformation. “So, these are all the considerations,” Dorsey said. “But we’ll probably never do it.”

Never say never, though, right?