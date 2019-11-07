Twitter Topics: How to follow and unfollow topics on Twitter

Imagine you love American football and want to find interesting tweets about the sport on Twitter. But, when you search for it, all you find are meaningless tweets from random fans. This is a pervasive problem on Twitter.

However, Twitter has begun to roll out a new feature, called Topics, which aims to correct this issue. You will be able to follow more than 300 areas of interest - whether it is sports, entertainment, or gaming - similar to how you follow regular accounts. Then, you’ll see tweets from accounts that you don’t follow but have expertise on or have said something notable on the topic.

This feature has been in testing since August for Android users. It is now rolling out globally. Here's what you need to know.

Twitter seems to think this feature will be ideal for fans of certain subjects, aka fandoms. Whether it's a professional sports team or a music group, rather than follow a few official accounts that post developments, you can just follow a relevant topic, and Twitter will show you popular tweets. Topics are public also - so anyone (who can see your full profile) can view the topics you follow.

Here's how Twitter described the new feature:

"Following a topic allows you to stay informed on what’s happening and see more relevant content, including tweets, events, and ads, about that topic. On your Home timeline and in search results, you’ll see prompts to follow topics. Tap the Follow button in the prompt and we'll personalize your Twitter experience based on your interest in this topic. We may also match you with other topics that we think you are interested in based on your profile and activity, such as the tweets you view or like."

Twitter is working on rolling out more topics, including a feature to mute topics, plus it's exploring letting you browse topics on an explore page.

From your Home timeline: In your Home timeline, navigate to a tweet about a topic you’re currently following. Tap the down arrow icon from the top of the tweet and select Unfollow. From your topics: Tap Topics in your profile icon menu. Tap Unfollow next to the topic.

Twitter said up to 100 of your followed topics are visible at a time in your Topics menu. And soon, you’ll have the option to see the topics that someone else is following (if their tweets are public, or if you're an approved follower). On the Twitter for iOS and Android app, and twitter.com: Go to their profile. Click or tap the more menu (three dots) at the top of their profile page. Select View Topics.

Topics will launch around the globe on 13 November 2019.