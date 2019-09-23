Twitter lists are now customisable timelines you can swipe between

Twitter is finally making its lists feature easier to access and use.

The social network will let users add up to five lists as timelines to the Twitter mobile app, allowing them to quickly swipe between them from the home screen. Twitter has been testing the feature since June, and now it's rolling it out to everyone on the Twitter for iOS app.

The company shared a gif (below) on Twitter to better show how lists will now be visible as multiple timelines. It's actually describing them "customisable timelines that are easy to access". You’ll be able to use lists as a way to either filter out noise from accounts you don't like to hear from often, or to follow specific accounts - like your favourite football team and sports commentators - that you'd like to focus on and easily access.

Customizable timelines that are easy to access? We’re thinking about ways to do this! One idea we had is for you to be able to swipe to your lists from home. If you're in the test tell us what you think! pic.twitter.com/g5WMaNZ57N — Twitter (@Twitter) June 25, 2019

Imagine doing this for co-workers as well, or topics like politics. We at Pocket-lint have used Twitter lists for years, but if you don't use an app like TweetDeck, they were buried in the Twitter app and not readily available. Now, however, it's a breeze to view them, as they're now pinned alongside your main timeline that shows every account you follow. And, yes, your lists can still be public or private.

Twitter is also changing the design of list pages, allowing for header images and a clearer view of list members and subscribers.

