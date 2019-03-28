Did you know there's such a thing as a true dark mode? Yeah, neither did we. But, it's a thing, and Twitter just rolled it out. Here's how to get it.

Last month, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey promised he'd finally fix his social network by ridding it of the gray-blue dark mode that had long been available and replacing it with an actual black colour so that its app would have a "true" dark mode. Why does this matter at all? Well, as we noted previously, a pitch black dark mode can be better for your eyes and device battery.

You see, many modern phones use OLED screens that can turn off bright pixels when displaying a pure black colour, which, in turn, is less taxing on your device's battery. Plus, people who use their phones or computers late at night or in the dark often suffer from eye strain. But, now, Twitter will be at least one app you can use to avoid those headaches and dead batteries.

The company tweeted the announcement that its dark mode currently sports a proper black background, which it's calling “Lights out" and is rolling out to all users of its iOS app from 28 March. It gave no official word yet for Android users, unfortunately. But it supposedly told Engadget that Android users and Twitter web users will get the the new dark mode "soon".

It was dark. You asked for darker! Swipe right to check out our new dark mode. Rolling out today. pic.twitter.com/6MEACKRK9K — Twitter (@Twitter) March 28, 2019

Open up the Twitter iOS app (make sure it's up to date). Go to Settings and Privacy in the menu. Go to Display and sound. Scroll down to Dark Mode and enable it. Select the Lights out option.

That's it!