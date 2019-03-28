  1. Home
It's here! Twitter's true dark mode arrives as a pitch black 'Lights out' theme

Did you know there's such a thing as a true dark mode? Yeah, neither did we. But, it's a thing, and Twitter just rolled it out. Here's how to get it.

Last month, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey promised he'd finally fix his social network by ridding it of the gray-blue dark mode that had long been available and replacing it with an actual black colour so that its app would have a "true" dark mode. Why does this matter at all? Well, as we noted previously, a pitch black dark mode can be better for your eyes and device battery.

Pocket-lintIts here Twitters true dark mode as a pitch black theme called Lights Out image 2

You see, many modern phones use OLED screens that can turn off bright pixels when displaying a pure black colour, which, in turn, is less taxing on your device's battery. Plus, people who use their phones or computers late at night or in the dark often suffer from eye strain. But, now, Twitter will be at least one app you can use to avoid those headaches and dead batteries.

The company tweeted the announcement that its dark mode currently sports a proper black background, which it's calling “Lights out" and is rolling out to all users of its iOS app from 28 March. It gave no official word yet for Android users, unfortunately. But it supposedly told Engadget that Android users and Twitter web users will get the the new dark mode "soon".

How to turn on Twitter Lights out mode

  1. Open up the Twitter iOS app (make sure it's up to date).
  2. Go to Settings and Privacy in the menu.
  3. Go to Display and sound.
  4. Scroll down to Dark Mode and enable it.
  5. Select the Lights out option.

That's it!

