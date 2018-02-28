Twitter Bookmarks: How to save tweets you may want to revisit

Twitter has finally launched its "save for later" tool

Keith Coleman, Twitter’s head of product, revealed it in a tweet last autumn that users often ask for a way to bookmark tweets. Such a feature would allow them to scroll through Twitter, then save a tweet, and return later to read it. Twitter has only ever allowed users to “like” or direct-message tweets to save them, but Coleman promised that would soon change, thanks to a new bookmarking feature.

Called Bookmarks, naturally, the feature is now live. Here's how it works.

Twitter is globally launching a Bookmarks feature that gives you a new way to save tweets you might want to read later.

In other words, you can now save tweets without tapping the "like" (heart) icon on them or sending them in a message.

Found something historic?

Don’t want to forget a joke?

Article that you want to read later?



Save the Tweet with Bookmarks, and come back to it whenever you want. Only you can see your Bookmarks. pic.twitter.com/fM2QLcOYNF — Twitter (@Twitter) February 28, 2018

Only you will know you’ve saved something. The person who posted the tweet, nor your followers, will know you've bookmarked a tweet.

To bookmark a tweet, tap or click the new share icon beneath a tweet. (It's located where the Direct Message icon was previously.) As a result, Twitter is using this update to move all your sharing options into one place. When you tap the share icon, you will see an option to either send the tweet via direct message, add it to your Bookmarks list, or share it elsewhere outside of Twitter. Simples.

To remove a saved bookmark, tap the share icon from the tweet within your bookmark timeline and select Remove tweet from bookmarks. Alternatively, you can tap the more (three dots) icon at the top of your bookmark timeline to remove all of your bookmarks at once.

You can access your bookmarks via the main slide-out menu on mobile. Just tap Bookmarks from your profile icon menu on desktop.

Twitter's Bookmarks feature is rolling out now across Twitter for Android and iOS, Twitter Lite, and the mobile Twitter website.

Check out Twitter's blog post or help hub for more information.