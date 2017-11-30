The co-founder of Vine says he's working on a 'follow-up' app to Vine

A follow-up to Vine is in the works.

Vine was a mobile app that allowed users to share six-second videos. Founded in 2012, it became hugely popular almost overnight, which led to Twitter buying it and, well, letting it flounder and fail within a few years. But the shuttered service isn't done for good, it seems. Vine's co-founder, Dom Hofmann, has announced via Twitter, ironically, that he’s about to actively develop “a follow-up to Vine".

But that's all we know for now. Hofmann just said that he's been "feeling like it" for some time and that he has seen a lot of tweets and direct messages, presumably, from fans of his old app. We don't know what the new app will be called or whether it will be another short-form video app similar to the original Vine. That said, Hofmann revealed in a follow-up tweet that he's funding the new project himself.

i'm funding it myself as an outside project, so it doesn't interfere with the (quite exciting) work we're doing at the company, which is my first priority — dom hofmann (@dhof) November 30, 2017

