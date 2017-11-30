  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Twitter app news

The co-founder of Vine says he's working on a 'follow-up' app to Vine

|
Pocket-lint The co-founder of Vine says he's working on a 'follow-up' app to Vine
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?

- But that's literally all we know

A follow-up to Vine is in the works.

Vine was a mobile app that allowed users to share six-second videos. Founded in 2012, it became hugely popular almost overnight, which led to Twitter buying it and, well, letting it flounder and fail within a few years. But the shuttered service isn't done for good, it seems. Vine's co-founder, Dom Hofmann, has announced via Twitter, ironically, that he’s about to actively develop “a follow-up to Vine".

But that's all we know for now. Hofmann just said that he's been "feeling like it" for some time and that he has seen a lot of tweets and direct messages, presumably, from fans of his old app. We don't know what the new app will be called or whether it will be another short-form video app similar to the original Vine. That said, Hofmann revealed in a follow-up tweet that he's funding the new project himself.

We will attempt to contact him for more information and will update this post when we know more. In the meantime, check out Pocket-lint's old guides on Vine for details about how the app worked and why it was so beloved by influencers and social media users:

PopularIn Apps
Which is the best music streaming service in the UK?
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Amazon Cast can now instantly send music from Amazon Music app to Echo
What are Facebook Stories? Here's how to use Facebook Stories and get the most from them
Android P final beta released, finished version next up
Facebook Watch Party: How the group watching feature works
Comments