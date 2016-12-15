Twitter launches live video: Here's how to broadcast from the app

Twitter has updated in a major way: you can now broadcast live video from within the iOS and Android app.

In an effort to go after Facebook Live Video and other streaming services that offer broadcasting functionality, which is when you can hit record and show everyone what you're doing in real-time, Twitter has launched its live video feature that's "powered by" Periscope, the company's dedicated app for broadcasting. But the interesting thing is you can use the feature without installing Periscope or creating an account.

Here's everything you need to know about Twitter's live video feature.

We're making it easier for you to share what's happening in your world. Now you can #GoLive on Twitter!https://t.co/frWuHaPTFJ pic.twitter.com/Xpfpk1zWJV — Twitter (@twitter) December 14, 2016

Starting 14 December 2016, you can create and tweet a live video stream directly from the Twitter app. Once you’re live, anyone on Twitter and Periscope can join your broadcast, comment, and send support in the form of hearts by tapping the screen. Live videos are searchable in the Twitter app, Periscope app, and Twitter website, and it can be embedded on other websites just like tweets.

Getting started with (or without) Periscope

Twitter uses your Twitter account to log in to Periscope. That means you don't have to do anything, including download Periscope and create a Periscope account. However, if you want to take full advantage of the live video feature, such as update any of your account settings, Twitter recommends installing Periscope on your iOS or Android device, though it's not required.

You can learn more about Periscope from here. Keep in mind Twitter had previously offered a Periscope button in its Twitter app, but tapping that button redirected you to Periscope, or to an app store to download it, rather than launch a broadcast option directly within Twitter.

Going live

To go live, compose a tweet (tap the compose tweet icon), then tap the “LIVE” option (live video icon), which will bring you to pre-broadcast screen that allows you to frame your shot. When you’re ready, press “Go Live” (red button) to start broadcasting. You cannot go live from Twitter if you have protected tweets, but you can download Periscope and host a private live video through that app.

Interacting with viewers

During the broadcast, viewers who see your broadcast on their timelines can tap in, comment, and send hearts. You can also interact with other viewers by tapping on their comment to view their account profiles, respond to a comment, or block their accounts.

Ending live videos

When you want to end your live video, simply swipe down and tap the "End video" button.

Finding live videos

You can discover and watch live videos from your Home timeline, notifications, search, and trends. You're able to watch live videos and replays from anyone on Twitter - as long as their profiles are public.

Engaging with live videos

If you want to engage with a live video, simply comment or send hearts. You can comment directly in live videos through Twitter or Periscope. If you open Periscope to chat, press "Enter" to access the text input field and press "Esc" to exit the text input field. Similarly, to send hearts in Periscope during a broadcast, all you have to do is click on the heart in the bottom right corner of the screen or you can hit the space bar.

Deleting live videos

You can delete any of your live videos at any time. All you have to do is delete the tweet with your live video. This will delete it from Periscope as well. However, deleting your live video from Periscope does not automatically delete the tweet from Twitter.

Push notifications

You can opt-in to receive push notifications from accounts you follow when they go live. You can learn more about that from here.

Twitter's live video feature is rolling out to everyone on Twitter for iOS and Android right now.

Check out Twitter's support page for more details.