  Here's how to apply for a verified account on Twitter

Now you can be one of the cool kids - on Twitter, at least.

Twitter has finally opened its blue checkmark to everyone, marking the first time it's allowed any ole' user to get a verified Twitter account. Previously, Twitter doled out its verified badges to users sparingly, giving them only to public figures, brands, journalists, politicians, athletes, and high-profile people. You couldn't ask to be verified. It just happened - on a seemingly random basis.

The company has about 187,000 verified accounts. That's not a lot, however, when you consider it has around 320 million monthly active users. But all that's about to change. Anyone can now fill out a form and request verification. Doing so will notify Twitter of your interest, and if the company deems your account worthy or "of public interest", you'll finally get that coveted blue checkmark.

In other words: you'll get a seat at the cool kids' lunch table. Here's what you need to know about getting Twitter-verified.

Ever see a Twitter profile with a blue checkmark next to the name of the person? See Kim Kardashian West's profile for an example.

That blue checkmark is called a "verified badge". It lets people know that the account is authentic and of public interest. You not only see it on an account's profile but also in search results. Verified badges are applied by Twitter but does not imply an endorsement by Twitter.

The company said it verifies accounts maintained by users in "music, acting, fashion, government, politics, religion, journalism, media, sports, business, and other key interest areas". It's unclear if Twitter is now willing to verify everyday people, but we're assuming that isn't the case.

If you believe your Twitter account is of public interest and should be verified, you can submit a request by filling out this form.

Twitter will ask you to explain why it should verify your account. It wants to understand your impact in a field or your mission. You can also provide URLs to support your request, including sites that suggest your newsworthiness or relevancy in a field. Twitter might also request that you scan and upload a legible copy of your government-issued ID, such as a passport or driver’s license, to confirm your identity.

Before you complete Twitter's verified badge request form, make sure your account meets the following standards:

A verified phone number.

The profile name should reflect the real or stage name of the person/corporation/company

A confirmed email address (or, if the account is a corporate or company account, the email address associated with the account is a corporate or company email address).

A complete bio.

A profile photo (the profile and header photo should reflect the person/corporation’s branding/company’s branding).

A birthday (for accounts that are not a company/brand/organization).

A website link.

Tweets set as public in Tweet privacy settings

Tina Bhatnagar, Twitter's vice president of User Services, in a statement explained why Twitter has opened up its blue checkmark to everyone:

"We want to make it even easier for people to find creators and influencers on Twitter so it makes sense for us to let people apply for verification. We hope opening up this application process results in more people finding great, high-quality accounts to follow, and for these creators and influencers to connect with a broader audience."

This Twitter support page includes troubleshooting steps that may help you in your journey to get verified.