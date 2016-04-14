Vine’s new Watch button lets you playback every Vine on a channel

Vine has introduced the much-welcomed ability to watch all your favourite Viner's clips without having to scroll back.

Anyone who has used Twitter-owned Vine is likely familiar with the experience of discovering an awesome Vine personality (aka Viner) and then spending hours going back on that channel. Unfortunately, if the Viner has been around since the app exploded in popularity a few years ago, it can take many tedious hours to scroll from clip to clip until you reach the beginning of their content.

Also, the app could crash, or your thumbs could get sore, and that means you might lose your place and have to scroll back all over again. Well, that's not the case any longer. Vine lets you kick back and watch an entire channel with a tap. The iOS and Android app updated with a "watch" button that appears on every channel. It basically lets you playback every Vine on that channel.

You will see the new button on individual channels and on Vine's curated Explore section channels. You can also select which order the Vines will playback, such as chronological order, reverse chronological order, or by popularity. Vine published the following demo (on Vine, of course):

All we can say is: Yaaas!