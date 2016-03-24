Twitter is testing colourful photo stickers so that you'll tweet more

In an attempt to spruce things up a bit, Twitter is testing a new sticker feature.

According to Re/Code, Facebook is letting some users add colourful decals to their photos. Twitter user @XBLFoxes even shared a screenshot with one such sticker, and from the photo, you can see the new sticker option located in the right-hand corner of Twitter's existing photo editor.

On Wednesday, a Twitter spokesperson said the company is "researching potential new ways to make Twitter more expressive."

Twitter likely wants to give users ways to be more expressive because doing so could persuade them to tweet more - and then that could motivate other users to respond to the new stickers via likes, retweets, and replies - all of which equals engagement on Twitter and maybe even growth.

Keep in mind Twitter has a serious growth problem. It reported fourth-quarter earnings last month and revealed that no new users were added since last quarter. Twitter has 320 million total users, the same number it reported in Q3. But the story gets worse. Active users dropped too. Only 305 million users were active on Twitter per month on average, whereas the company reported 307 million active users in Q3 of 2015.

Photo stickers won't cure Twitter's growth problem, but it certainly won't hurt it. Re/Code said this feature, which is still in the testing phase and might not ever rollout to everyone, also includes an option to "see how other users from around the world have edited the same photo."