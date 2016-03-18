No, Twitter isn't ditching the 140-character limit

Contrary to rumours, Twitter wants you to continue tweeting in the moment.

Jack Dorsey, Twitter's CEO, confirmed on The Today Show once and for all that the 140-character limit is going nowhere: "It's staying. It's a good constraint for us," Dorsey said. "It allows for of-the-moment brevity."

Re/Code claimed at the beginning of the year that Twitter was considering ditching its 140-character cap and instead imposing a whopping 10,000-character limit, and the whole idea was being dubbed the "Beyond 140" project. Apparently, tweets would still only show 140 characters on your timeline, but then you could expand them to see the rest of the text. Twitter was testing this feature with no word on when it would debut it.

Shortly after that report made the rounds, Dorsey took to Twitter to share a message that itself was well over the limit. The tweet, which was ironically a screenshot, noted tweets with character limitations are a beautiful constraint that inspire creativity, but Dorsey also admitted that Twitter observed its users and noticed they often tweet screenshots of text when they have more to say.

Dorsey made it seem like Twitter was interested in or at least exploring lifting the cap, but in hindsight, he might've just been talking about how it would be cool if Twitter could somehow read texts in tweeted screenshots.