  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Twitter app news

40 Twitter accounts you just have to follow right now

|
Unsplash 40 Twitter accounts you just have to follow right now
James Haskell talks rugby tech, we look at the Pixel 4 and preview Beats Solo Pro - Pocket-lint Podcast 24
James Haskell talks rugby tech, we look at the Pixel 4 and preview Beats Solo Pro - Pocket-lint Podcast 24

Twitter can be a powerful and wonderful tool.

It can educate you, enlighten you, make you laugh, and keep you in-the-know. But you have to follow the right accounts. Otherwise, your feed can easily fill up with boring, useless tweets, and then before you know it, you're never checking Twitter and not taking advantage of its power.

To help get you on the right track, Pocket-lint has rounded up a list of influential, famous, and entertaining accounts to follow. Some of them are notable politicians, while others are celebrities, parody accounts, etc. Keep in mind this isn't a complete list. We're just trying to get you started.

If you follow all of these accounts, we can guarantee that you'll be filled in on all the latest and random news. And in between all that, you just might giggle or be amazed or inspired. After all, that's what Twitter is really about. Let us know in the comments if you think someone else should be included.

Krang T Nelson

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 12

Who: Krang T. Nelson (@KrangTNelson)
Why: He hides behind the name of a Ninja Turtles' villain, but he's one of the funniest accounts on Twitter.

Jason Concepcion

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 14

Who: Jason Concepcion (@netw3rk)
Why: He's the host of the Emmy award-winning YouTube series NBA Desktop and a co-host of the Binge Mode podcast, but he's also really great on Twitter, where he offers his takes on the latest news and sports developments.

Shea Serrano

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 16

Who: Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano)
Why: He's a three-time NYT best-selling author with the recent release of his latest book, Movies and Other Things, but he's worth following on Twitter for his NBA takes, wholesome family life, and his FOH army, which is constantly raising money for good causes.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 18

Who: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)
Why: Ocasio-Cortez is one of the most well-known members of the US House of Representatives, and she uses her Twitter feed to explain policies and comment on the latest developments in US and world news.

Dave Chang

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 20

Who: Dave Chang (@davidchang)
Why: Chang started his rise as a Michelin star chef, but has dabbled as the host of a Netflix show called Ugly Delicious. He also hosts his own podcast, The Dave Chang Show.  

Jon Favreau

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 21

Who: Jon Favreau (@jonfavs)
Why: He's a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, but he started the podcast Pod Save America after leaving the White House.

Ronan Farrow

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 22

Who: Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow)
Why: He's become one of the most well-regarded investigative journalists with his reporting of the #MeToo movement and the release of his new book Catch and Kill.

WW2 Tweets

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 23

Who: WW2 Tweets from 1941 (@RealTimeWWII)
Why: If you have ever wondered what it was like to live through World War II, this account is for you. It essentially tweets moment-by-moment "on this day"-style events from World War II.

Marques Brownlee

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 24

Who: Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD)
Why: His Twitter feed is loaded with the tech news, including videos of the latest products and clips from his new podcast Waveform.

Curiosity Rover

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 25

Who: Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity)
Why: A robot that's tweeting from Mars, what else do you need to know?

Chris Hayes

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 26

Who: Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes)
Why: Hayes' Twitter feed is loaded with takes on the news, but interspersed with him suffering through Chicago Cubs baseball games. 

Kim Kardashian West

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 18

Who: Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian)
Why: She's like the queen of social media. 

Bill Gates

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 19

Who: Bill Gates (@BillGates)
Why: He's a business magnate, philanthropist, and the co-founder of Microsoft. Do you need another reason?

Emma Watson

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 20

Who: Emma Watson (@EmWatson)
Why: You may know her from Harry Potter, but she's also known for her advocacy of women's rights. 

Stephen Colbert

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 21

Who: Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome)
Why: Colbert is hilarious. 'Nuff said.

Elon Musk

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 22

Who: Elon Musk (@elonmusk)
Why: He co-founded both Tesla and Space X and routinely gets himself into trouble via his Twitter account.

Bill Nye

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 23

Who: Bill Nye (@BillNye)
Why: C'mon. It's Bill Nye. He's awkward and funny and geeky. Makes for a perfect Twitter-follow. 

Stephen Fry

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 24

Who: Stephen Fry (@stephenfry)
Why: We had to include some Brits, right? Plus, he's a well-known writer, presenter, and activist.

Kara Swisher

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 25

Who: Kara Swisher (@karaswisher)
Why: She knows everything about and everyone in tech.

Casey Neistat

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 26

Who: Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat)
Why: He's huge across all social media, including Twitter, but is best known for making YouTube videos.

Sarah Silverman

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 11

Who: Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman)
Why: She's a comedian, actress, and prolific tweeter (and most people recommend following her).

Dalai Lama

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 12

Who: Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama)
Why: He's Dalai Lama. He adds some zen to your feed.

Ricky Gervais

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 13

Who: Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais)
Why: He's a comedian and actor who loves to use Twitter and never shies away from voicing his opinion, especially when it comes to animal cruelty.

NASA

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 15

Who: NASA (@NASA)
Why: If you want to get the latest space news, look no further. NASA is where it's at.

Big Ben Clock

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 16

Who: Big Ben Clock (@big_ben_clock)
Why: This account tweets the time in London every hour, on the hour (but it does so with "bongs"). It's great.

The Fat Jew

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 17

Who: The Fat Jew (@FATJEW)
Why: He started out as IG famous, and now he's big on Twitter and has a Beat 1 radio show to boot.

James Martin

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 18

Who: James Martin (@Pundamentalism)
Why: If you like puns, look no further. This account is all about them.

Tina

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 19

Who: Tina (@tinatbh)
Why: It's a parody account based on Tina from the show Bob's Burgers, and it's hilarious.

Rhys James

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 20

Who: Rhys Jamesy (@rhysjamesy)
Why: He's a comedian, and everyone recommends following him for laughs.

Bridger Winegar

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 21

Who: Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w)
Why: This guy also tops all the lists for funny must-follow accounts on Twitter.

Brilliant Ads

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 22

Who: Brilliant Ads (@Brilliant_Ads)
Why: This account posts some of the most unique and controversial adverts ever. It's cool.

Faces Pics

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 23

Who: Faces Pics (@FacesPics)
Why: This account finds faces in everything. Seriously. 

How Things Work

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 24

Who: How Things Work (@ThingsWork)
Why: This account uses fascinating GIFs to explain how anything and everything works.

LOLGOP

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 25

Who: LOLGOP (@LOLGOP)
Why: This is a satirical account that's all about lambasting the GOP. It's epic.

John Gruber

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 26

Who: John Gruber (@Gruber)
Why: This guy is the original Apple fanboy. He runs the blog Daring Fireball and is well-known for his inside ties at Apple. If he tweets something that seems to leak Apple news, you can be sure it's probably legit. 

Tim Cook

Pocket-lint40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 2

Who: Tim Cook (@tim_cook)
Why: He's the CEO of Apple, so if you want to find out when the next iPhone is coming out, he's a great follow.

Sundar Pichai

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 4

Who: Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai)
Why: He's the CEO of Google, so he's worth a follow if you want to keep tabs on upcoming announcements from the company.

Charles Arthur

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 6

Who: Charles Arthur (@charlesarthur)
Why: He's a former editor of The Guardian's Technology section and his feed is full of opinions on the latest tech news. 

Reshma Saujani

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 8

Who: Reshman Saujani (@reshmasaujani)
Why: She's the CEO and founder of Girls Who Code and as well as the host of the Brave Not Perfect podcast.

Emily Chang

Twitter40 twitter accounts you just have to follow right now image 10

Who: Emily Chang (@emilychangtv)
Why: She's the host of Bloomberg Technology as well as an author of Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley. Her feed is loaded with clips highlighting the latest news from the tech world, especially from a female perspective.

Videoproc VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".

PopularIn Apps
Google Assistant tips and tricks: How to master your Android assistant
40 Twitter accounts you just have to follow right now
Here are the EE Pocket-lint Awards nominees for Best Streaming Device 2019 and how to vote
Amazon StyleSnap tool uses AI to find similar clothing in photos
Die-hard Harry Potter fan? Then this £60 yearly subscription service is for you
Best taxi apps: Getting you a cab in London