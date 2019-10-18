40 Twitter accounts you just have to follow right now

Twitter can be a powerful and wonderful tool.

It can educate you, enlighten you, make you laugh, and keep you in-the-know. But you have to follow the right accounts. Otherwise, your feed can easily fill up with boring, useless tweets, and then before you know it, you're never checking Twitter and not taking advantage of its power.

To help get you on the right track, Pocket-lint has rounded up a list of influential, famous, and entertaining accounts to follow. Some of them are notable politicians, while others are celebrities, parody accounts, etc. Keep in mind this isn't a complete list. We're just trying to get you started.

If you follow all of these accounts, we can guarantee that you'll be filled in on all the latest and random news. And in between all that, you just might giggle or be amazed or inspired. After all, that's what Twitter is really about. Let us know in the comments if you think someone else should be included.

Who: Krang T. Nelson (@KrangTNelson)

Why: He hides behind the name of a Ninja Turtles' villain, but he's one of the funniest accounts on Twitter.

Who: Jason Concepcion (@netw3rk)

Why: He's the host of the Emmy award-winning YouTube series NBA Desktop and a co-host of the Binge Mode podcast, but he's also really great on Twitter, where he offers his takes on the latest news and sports developments.

Who: Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano)

Why: He's a three-time NYT best-selling author with the recent release of his latest book, Movies and Other Things, but he's worth following on Twitter for his NBA takes, wholesome family life, and his FOH army, which is constantly raising money for good causes.

Who: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC)

Why: Ocasio-Cortez is one of the most well-known members of the US House of Representatives, and she uses her Twitter feed to explain policies and comment on the latest developments in US and world news.

Who: Dave Chang (@davidchang)

Why: Chang started his rise as a Michelin star chef, but has dabbled as the host of a Netflix show called Ugly Delicious. He also hosts his own podcast, The Dave Chang Show.

Who: Jon Favreau (@jonfavs)

Why: He's a former speechwriter for Barack Obama, but he started the podcast Pod Save America after leaving the White House.

Who: Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow)

Why: He's become one of the most well-regarded investigative journalists with his reporting of the #MeToo movement and the release of his new book Catch and Kill.

Who: WW2 Tweets from 1941 (@RealTimeWWII)

Why: If you have ever wondered what it was like to live through World War II, this account is for you. It essentially tweets moment-by-moment "on this day"-style events from World War II.

Who: Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD)

Why: His Twitter feed is loaded with the tech news, including videos of the latest products and clips from his new podcast Waveform.

Who: Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity)

Why: A robot that's tweeting from Mars, what else do you need to know?

Who: Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes)

Why: Hayes' Twitter feed is loaded with takes on the news, but interspersed with him suffering through Chicago Cubs baseball games.

Who: Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian)

Why: She's like the queen of social media.

Who: Bill Gates (@BillGates)

Why: He's a business magnate, philanthropist, and the co-founder of Microsoft. Do you need another reason?

Who: Emma Watson (@EmWatson)

Why: You may know her from Harry Potter, but she's also known for her advocacy of women's rights.

Who: Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome)

Why: Colbert is hilarious. 'Nuff said.

Who: Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Why: He co-founded both Tesla and Space X and routinely gets himself into trouble via his Twitter account.

Who: Bill Nye (@BillNye)

Why: C'mon. It's Bill Nye. He's awkward and funny and geeky. Makes for a perfect Twitter-follow.

Who: Stephen Fry (@stephenfry)

Why: We had to include some Brits, right? Plus, he's a well-known writer, presenter, and activist.

Who: Kara Swisher (@karaswisher)

Why: She knows everything about and everyone in tech.

Who: Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat)

Why: He's huge across all social media, including Twitter, but is best known for making YouTube videos.

Who: Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman)

Why: She's a comedian, actress, and prolific tweeter (and most people recommend following her).

Who: Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama)

Why: He's Dalai Lama. He adds some zen to your feed.

Who: Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais)

Why: He's a comedian and actor who loves to use Twitter and never shies away from voicing his opinion, especially when it comes to animal cruelty.

Who: NASA (@NASA)

Why: If you want to get the latest space news, look no further. NASA is where it's at.

Who: Big Ben Clock (@big_ben_clock)

Why: This account tweets the time in London every hour, on the hour (but it does so with "bongs"). It's great.

Who: The Fat Jew (@FATJEW)

Why: He started out as IG famous, and now he's big on Twitter and has a Beat 1 radio show to boot.

Who: James Martin (@Pundamentalism)

Why: If you like puns, look no further. This account is all about them.

Who: Tina (@tinatbh)

Why: It's a parody account based on Tina from the show Bob's Burgers, and it's hilarious.

Who: Rhys Jamesy (@rhysjamesy)

Why: He's a comedian, and everyone recommends following him for laughs.

Who: Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w)

Why: This guy also tops all the lists for funny must-follow accounts on Twitter.

Who: Brilliant Ads (@Brilliant_Ads)

Why: This account posts some of the most unique and controversial adverts ever. It's cool.

Who: Faces Pics (@FacesPics)

Why: This account finds faces in everything. Seriously.

Who: How Things Work (@ThingsWork)

Why: This account uses fascinating GIFs to explain how anything and everything works.

Who: LOLGOP (@LOLGOP)

Why: This is a satirical account that's all about lambasting the GOP. It's epic.

Who: John Gruber (@Gruber)

Why: This guy is the original Apple fanboy. He runs the blog Daring Fireball and is well-known for his inside ties at Apple. If he tweets something that seems to leak Apple news, you can be sure it's probably legit.

Who: Tim Cook (@tim_cook)

Why: He's the CEO of Apple, so if you want to find out when the next iPhone is coming out, he's a great follow.

Who: Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai)

Why: He's the CEO of Google, so he's worth a follow if you want to keep tabs on upcoming announcements from the company.

Who: Charles Arthur (@charlesarthur)

Why: He's a former editor of The Guardian's Technology section and his feed is full of opinions on the latest tech news.

Who: Reshman Saujani (@reshmasaujani)

Why: She's the CEO and founder of Girls Who Code and as well as the host of the Brave Not Perfect podcast.

Who: Emily Chang (@emilychangtv)

Why: She's the host of Bloomberg Technology as well as an author of Brotopia: Breaking Up the Boys' Club of Silicon Valley. Her feed is loaded with clips highlighting the latest news from the tech world, especially from a female perspective.

VideoProc is a complete video processing toolbox for both Windows and Mac that can easily edit, resize, convert, enhance, stabilize & adjust any (4K) videos easily videos from GoPro, DJI, iPhone and any devices at fully GPU accelerated speed. Especially skilled at processing 4K videos with 30fps / 60 fps /120 fps /240 fps, large-sized videos and high speed videos shot with 120fps/240fps and slow-mo videos. Free Download of VideoProc by visiting "GoPro Studio".