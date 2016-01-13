36 Twitter accounts you just have to follow right now

Twitter can be a powerful and wonderful tool. While not all of us might have jumped on board straight away, the first 140 characters were actually tweeted 10 years ago. Yes really, the social platform has been around for a whole decade now!

It can educate you, help enlighten you, make you laugh, and pretty much just keep you in-the-know. But you have to follow the right people/accounts. Otherwise, your Twitter feed can easily fill up with boring, useless tweets, and then before you know it, you're never checking Twitter and not taking advantage of its power.

In an attempt to help get you on the right track, Pocket-lint has rounded up a list of influential, famous, and entertaining accounts to follow on Twitter right now. Some of them are notable politicians, like President Obama, who also happens to be one of the most followed on Twitter, while others are celebrities, parody accounts, etc.

Keep in mind this isn't a complete list. We're just trying to get you started. If you follow all of these accounts, we can guarantee that you'll be filled in on all the latest news as well as the most random news. And in between all that news, you just might giggle or be amazed or inspired. After all, that's what Twitter is really about.

Let us know in the comments if you think someone else should totally be included, and we'll consider adding it to the gallery above. Also, come back in the future, as we plan to update regularly with more must-follow accounts.

Who: Barack Obama (@BarackObama)

Why: It's the US prezzy. That's why. Duh.

Who: Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian)

Why: She's like the queen of social media.

Who: Bill Gates (@BillGates)

Why: He's a business magnate, philanthropist, and the co-founder of Microsoft. Do you need another reason?

Who: Emma Watson (@EmWatson)

Why: You may know her from Harry Potter, but she's also known for her advocacy of women's rights.

Who: Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome)

Why: Colbert is hilarious. 'Nuff said.

Who: Lena Dunham (@lenadunham)

Why: By the time she was 24, Dunham was running, writing, and starring in a hit HBO show. Yeah.

Who: Elon Musk (@elonmusk)

Why: He's only one of the smartest men of our time. Also, he co-founded both Tesla and Space X.

Who: Bill Nye (@BillNye)

Why: C'mon. It's Bill Nye. He's awkward and funny and geeky. Makes for a perfect Twitter-follow.

Who: Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13)

Why: She's everywhere right now. Also, she helped bring awareness to how much music services pay artists.

Who: Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow)

Why: He's an outspoken screenwriter, producer, and director. And he's on a crusade to bring down Bill Cosby.

Who: Ellen Degeneres (@TheEllenShow)

Why: Everybody loves Ellen (not Raymond...Ellen).

Who: Stephen Fry (@stephenfry)

Why: We had to include some Brits, right? Plus, he's a well-known writer, presenter, and activist.

Who: Kara Swisher (@karaswisher)

Why: She knows everything about and everyone in tech.

Who: Casey Neistat (@CaseyNeistat)

Why: He's huge across all social media, including Twitter, but is best-known for making YouTube videos.

Who: Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman)

Why: She's a comedian, actress, and prolific tweeter (and most people recommend following her).

Who: Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama)

Why: He's DalaiLama. He adds some zen to your feed.

Who: David Cameron (@David_Cameron)

Why: He's the UK Prime Minister. Suppose that's reason enough to follow him.

Who: Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais)

Why: He's a comedian and actor who loves to use Twitter and never shies away from voicing his opinion.

Who: Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner)

Why: She publicly transitioned this year and thus helped pave the way for transgenders.

Who: Richard Dawkins (@RichardDawkins)

Why: He's the guy to follow if you like to question everyone and everything (especially religion).

Who: NASA (@NASA)

Why: If you want to get the latest space news, look no further. NASA is where it's at.

Who: Big Ben Clock (@big_ben_clock)

Why: This account tweets the time in London every hour, on the hour (but it does so with "bongs"). It's great.

Who: The Fat Jew (@FATJEW)

Why: He started out as IG famous, and now he's big on Twitter and has a Beat 1 radio show to boot.

Who: James Martin (@Pundamentalism)

Why: If you like puns, look no further. This account is all about them.

Who: Tina (@tinatbh)

Why: It's a paradoy account based on Tina from the show Bob's Burgers, and it's hilarious.

Who: Rhys Jamesy (@rhysjamesy)

Why: He's a comedian, and everyone recommends following him for laughs.

Who: Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w)

Why: This guy also tops all the lists for funny must-follow accounts on Twitter.

Who: NYT Minus Context (@NYTMinusContext)

Why: It tweets fragments of phrases from New York Times articles, but without context. It makes no sense.

Who: Uber Facts (@UberFacts)

Why: Follow this famous account if you want to read thousands of ferociously fun facts.

Who: Classic Pics (@history_pics)

Why: This account surfaces some of the most famous pics ever taken, and sometimes behind-the-scenes ones.

Who: Brilliant Ads (@Brilliant_Ads)

Why: This account posts some of the most unique and controversial adverts ever. It's cool.

Who: Faces Pics (@FacesPics)

Why: This account finds faces in everything. Seriously.

Who: How Things Work (@ThingsWork)

Why: This account uses fascinating GIFs to explain how anything and everything works.

Who: Medieval Reactions (@MedievalReacts)

Why: This account finds classic art from the Medieval or Renaissance era and pairs it with hilarious, sometimes raunchy captions. Some of the photos are also doctored. But it's all in good fun.

Who: LOLGOP (@LOLGOP)

Why: This is a satyrical account that's all about lambasting the GOP. It's epic.

Who: John Gruber (@Gruber)

Why: This guys is the original Apple fanboy. He runs the blog Daring Fireball and is well-known for his inside ties at Apple. If he tweets something that seems to leak Apple news, you can be sure it's probably legit.