Why does Twitter look so dull and where have the background pictures gone?

After years of allowing its users to choose their own backgrounds for the browser version of Twitter the social network has removed custom background images from "home", "notifications" and user tweet feeds. Even preset Twitter backgrounds can no longer be found in those locations.

They have been replaced with a dull blueish grey that is hardly eye-popping, although that's probably the point. At least your attention focuses on the tweets rather than the sides.

Backgrounds haven't gone entirely. You can still see them when you select individual tweets and a couple of the public areas.

"We're removing background images from the home and notifications timelines on web for all users," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement.

"Now, background images are only available where logged-in users will see them publicly (tweet pages, list pages and collections pages)."

The reason for their removal is so that Twitter can present a more unified look across the site, especially to new users. Although we feel it loses individuality somewhat in doing so.

It is unclear whether the social network plans to remove background images altogether, but for now you can still set yours for the remaining areas that allow them in the site settings under "design". You can also choose the colour theme you prefer to view the site in under your profile settings.