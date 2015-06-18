Twitter update can kill your battery and run up huge data bills

If there's one thing we love about Twitter, it's the simplicity. That is about to change, following CEO Dick Costolo's quitting, and your phone may pay for it.

The latest addition to Twitter is autoplay videos and GIFS. Now native videos, Vines and GIFs will play automatically as you scroll through your feed.

While we like those things on Facebook or Vine, does Twitter need them too? It should mean your feed now chews through more battery and costs you even more in data usage.

Twitter is clearly trying to offer everything Facebook and Vine offer. The update also follows low revenue concerns. By adding autoplay Facebook jumped from 1 billion video plays a day to 4 billion, ultimately making it more money.

But in doing so that detracts from the simplicity of Twitter that makes it great.

Luckily Twitter has included the option to turn off the autoplay feature if users wish to revert to the click-to-play previous mode. Twitter has also addressed this issue for when the autoplay mode is turned on. If you're in an area of low bandwidth or where data rates are more expensive the mode will be turned off. What Twitter classes as expensive or low bandwidth isn't clear.

Initially the new Twitter update has begun rolling out on iOS but will follow on Android "soon".

