Fancy a tweet-a-pizza? That'll soon be a thing thanks to Domino's

Domino's will soon accept pizza orders through Twitter, making the process of getting a delivery straight to your door as simple as it can possibly be.

The company has already expanded its ordering possibilities with smartphone, tablet and smartwatch apps, plus a dedicated app for the Xbox One - which features voice control for good measure - but from 20 May in the US it will accept orders through the social network.

What's more, registered customers need only tweet a special pizza emoji to @Domino's. Surely there cannot be a simpler way than that.

It hasn't detailed exactly what you are ordering with your single tweet, but we presume it will be a set order you have attached to your profile.

"It's the epitome of convenience," said Patrick Doyle, CEO at Domino's, in an interview with USA Today. "We've got this down to a five-second exchange."

There is currently no word on whether the fast food chain plans to launch a similar scheme in the UK or other regions. However, if it is successful in the US, we can see no reason as to why not. It already expanded other app releases after launching them in the States first.

Domino's revealed that, in the US at least, over 50 per cent of its orders already come through digital means.