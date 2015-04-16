Twitter teamed up with Disney and Lucasfilm to launch exclusive Star Wars emoji

Today almost seems like May the Fourth, because not only is Disney expected to release new footage and the second trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: The Force Awakens film, but Twitter has also partnered with both Disney and Lucasfilm to launch custom Star Wars emoji.

With a blog post, Twitter has announced that fans will now have more ways to express their excitement over the seventh Star Wars film. The company has introduced Twitter-exclusive Star Wars Emojis in anticipation of the film's theatrical release in December. A bunch of custom emoji are expected to roll out, and they'll represent old characters as well as some new characters from The Force Awakens.

The first three Star Wars emoji have just debuted during the annual Star Wars Celebration fan even in Anaheim, where director J.J. Abrams is holding a live-streamed discussion and is rumoured to be premiering footage and a second trailer for The Force Awakens. You can only use these emoji on Twitter by posting tweets with hashtags. The picture above shows the hashtags required.

These hashtags represent keywords associated with specific Star Wars characters and legacy themes, according to Twitter, and using them will automatically display a small emoji-like icon automatically at the end of the tag and embedded within your tweet. Awesome, right? To see a C3PO emoji, for instance, add #C3PO in your tweet. Simples.

Emoji are picture characters”commonly used in texting and messaging apps acros the world. The official set is accepted, introduced, and governed by an organisation called the Unicode Standard, meaning these Star Wars emoji aren't technically official but still cool nonetheless.

