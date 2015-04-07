How does Twitter's new 'Quote Tweet' feature work and why is it so good?

Twitter has changed to make retweeting more creative and personalised than it was before. The Twitter quote tweet has arrived.

Until now if you wanted to get a comment into a retweet it would mean either copying and pasting text and quoting it, or commenting directly and hoping people clicked in to see what that tweet was related to. As if. Twitter's quote tweet aims to fix that.

So how does quote tweeting work and will it really change the way the social media platform works? Or is it just another first world problem fix that won't change much?

Rather than copying and pasting text in a retweet, or within TweetDeck doing an "Edit & RT", you can now quote directly in Twitter.

All you do is click "Retweet" as you normally would but now there is a box with "Add a comment…" that appears before the final "Rewteet" button click to send it live.

On iOS you simply select "Quote Tweet" and add your comment from there.

The end result is your comment above the original tweet, including the original photo if it had one. It's got the be said it does look a lot like Facebook when sharing a link with a comment at the top. If it ain't broke and all that.

We initially got very excited about the new tweet quotes thinking they would allow you the full 140 character limit while retweeting. They don't.

You're still limited since the retweet includes the original tweet link. This only takes up a set number of characters though so whatever you quote tweet, even if it's 140 characters long, you'll still have 116 characters to play with in your comment.

If you're using Twitter from within a browser the quote feature will work with a simple click of the "Retweet" button. If you're more of a TweetDeck fan though you'll be stuck with the traditional "Edit & RT" option. Presumably this will be updated in the future.

On mobiles the quote retweet appears smaller, obviously, but remains clear including the image if there is one in the original link.

The update works on iOS devices at the moment only. Unfortunately even with the latest Android update of Twitter we found the "Quote" button just pulls the entire tweet into quote marks ready to add or subtract copy before tweeting. Twitter says Android will get the update in the future.

Twitter, using the new quote feature, means more individual input can be added rather than simply retweeting. Whether this is a good or bad thing remains to be seen but we like that Twitter has made adding originality, even to retweeting, easier.

Could this feature turn Twitter into an even lazier place where everything is retweeted with comments rather than creating something original? Yes. But it could also allow for more creative rewteets, so we're not against it.

What do you think of the new twitter quote feature?

