Pay people via Twitter, now an incoming thing in the UK thanks to Pingit and Barclays

Paying with cash is so last millennium, digital dealing is the future. The latest way to pay, from 10 March, will be via Twitter thanks to Pingit and Barclays.

Barclays claims to be the first UK bank to offer payments via Twitter. It will do this using the Pingit service which it already offers. This is for making payments using a person's mobile number.

The service will be available to all Pingit users, whether they bank with Barclays or not.

To use the payment system both parties need to be registered with Pingit and have their Twitter handle associated with that account. Using the Pingit app it's possible to send money via the Twitter handle then the payee with receive a text alert to show payment has been received. The money will also appear in the Pingit app on the person's smartphone.

There are currently 57,000 companies signed up to the Barlcays Pingit service and since launching in 2012 Pingit has processed over £1 billion sent via its app.

Darren Foulds, director of Barclays mobile banking and Pingit said: "Adding the ability to pay people or a small business using just a Twitter handle brings together a social and digital experience to create a new step forward for mobile payments in the UK."

READ: 5 PayPal alternatives that make spending, transferring and receiving money online easy