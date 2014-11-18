Super launches as a colourful 'sharing' app from Twitter co-founder

Jelly Industries' has a colourful new app called Super. It's now available for iOS and Android.

Christopher "Biz" Stone, the co-founder of Twitter, is the CEO of Jelly Industries, a San Francisco-based startup with a seven-person team. Stone on 17 November launched Super with the following anti-PR, oh-so hipster explanation:

"I’ve decided not to come up with some slick and pithy marketing description for Super. I’m also not going to proclaim that it’s the most innovative thing ever or that it’s going to save the world," he wrote in a post. "It’s not, it’s just fun."

Super lets you share "thoughts, ideas, and recommendations" with friends or the entire Super community. Stone said it provides the sentence starter or an image, for instance, and leaves the rest for you to fill in, if you want.

You can play with filters, tell a story about yourself via your profile, share stuff across the web or through email, etc. You can also share things publicly or privately, though Super isn’t designed to be an anonymous sharing platform.

And similar to how Snapchat auto-adds the Snapchat team account to users' friends list (or - if you're older than 14 - how Tom became your first MySpace friend), Stone said everyone will start off following the the Super account.

Super is free to download from Apple's App Store and Google Play Store, starting today.

