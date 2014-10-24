The Queen enters the Twitter age, sends her first tweet from London's Science Museum

The Queen sent her first tweet this morning as she opened a new exhibition at the Science Museum in London.

Using a sited iPad, Her Majesty wrote a post for the British Monarchy Twitter account (@BritishMonarchy), before signing off at the end: "It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R," it said.

A picture was also posted soon after and the Science Museum itself confirmed that it was The Queen's very first tweet: "We're honoured The Queen chose to open our Information Age gallery by sending her first tweet," wrote @sciencemuseum.

The hashtag #TheQueenTweets has since started trending.

The Information Age exhibition at the museum celebrates the changes in communications and information technologies over the last 200 years. Six zones represent different technology networks, including the telephone exchange, broadcast and the web.

It also demonstrates how wireless technologies changed the world, including the first BBC radio broadcast in 1922 and the systems used to inform the world of the sinking of the Titanic within hours of the disaster.

It is a free exhibition within the Science Museum, which is also free to visit. Some attractions, such as the IMAX 3D theatre, cost additional fees.