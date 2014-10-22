  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Twitter app news

Digits by Twitter uses phone numbers to change how you sign into apps

|
Digits Digits by Twitter uses phone numbers to change how you sign into apps
Best VPN: The 10 best VPN services for use in the UK
Best VPN: The 10 best VPN services for use in the UK

Twitter has launched a new sign-in service called Digits. It's for developers who want to add a password-free login option to their apps.

The company announced Digits at Flight, its first annual developer conference. Although Digits is just one of many Twitter-made tools being launched today, it is unique in that it allows you to sign up and log into apps using just your phone number rather than a password and username.

Digits uses SMS to control who accesses your accounts and safeguards accounts using Twitter's infrastructure. More specifically, apps will verify an entered phone number via a SMS-based confirmation code. The idea sounds similar to two-step verification, though it also works for web applications.

Digits is Twitter's way of embracing app developers as well as embedding itself into potentially hundreds of new apps. Twitter has a long history of shunning developers but has to take a different approach now that it is a public company in need of expanding.

Digits is launching today in about 200 countries and for 28 languages. Developers only have to add few lines of code into their apps in order to include Digits' login service, meaning you should start seeing the new sign-in method in some of your favourite apps soon.

At launch, the Digits website lists Fitstar, Resy, and OneFootball as a few apps now on board. Presumably, Twitter is on that list too.

READ: This is how much Twitter blew up during Apple Watch event

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments