  This is how much Twitter blew up during Apple Watch and iPhone 6 event

Apple event days are intense. No one questions that fact. But being able to see exactly how people react across the globe to these events makes you go "wow".

Twitter Data shared a webpage yesterday that's basically a beautiful visualisation of geolocated tweets. The tweets appear as glowing dots on a map, and they represent actual conversations in the hours before, during, and after Apple's event on 9 September, when the company unveiled new iPhone 6s and Apple Watch.

They map key says the blue dots are iPhone 6 mentions, while red dots are Apple Watch mentions and green dots are Apple Pay mentions. Although there aren't many green dots, you'll quickly notice when Apple unveiled the other products. The map lights up like fireworks, indicating people everywhere got excited about the news.