  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Twitter app news

This is how much Twitter blew up during Apple Watch and iPhone 6 event

|
  This is how much Twitter blew up during Apple Watch and iPhone 6 event
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

Apple event days are intense. No one questions that fact. But being able to see exactly how people react across the globe to these events makes you go "wow".

Twitter Data shared a webpage yesterday that's basically a beautiful visualisation of geolocated tweets. The tweets appear as glowing dots on a map, and they represent actual conversations in the hours before, during, and after Apple's event on 9 September, when the company unveiled new iPhone 6s and Apple Watch.

They map key says the blue dots are iPhone 6 mentions, while red dots are Apple Watch mentions and green dots are Apple Pay mentions. Although there aren't many green dots, you'll quickly notice when Apple unveiled the other products. The map lights up like fireworks, indicating people everywhere got excited about the news.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Instagram now lets you add popular songs to your Stories
  2. DC Comics will launch its streaming service in beta this August
  3. Instagram Lite launches for photo sharers in developing nations
  4. Ticketmaster UK: An 'unknown third party' accessed user data
  5. What are Facebook Stories and how do they work?
  1. macOS Mojave system requirements: which Macs support macOS 10.14?
  2. Amazon Alexa voice control now supported on iOS
  3. How to video chat with Instagram
  4. BBC Sounds app launches as a personalised music service for the "new generation"
  5. Venmo payments app just launched a physical debit card
Comments