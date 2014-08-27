  1. Home
Want to see who reads your tweets? Twitter's Analytics Dashboard reveals all

iOS 12 features, release date and more: What's in the public beta?
Twitter no longer just favours verified users: starting today, anyone can track tweets.

Twitter introduced an analytics feature last month, but it limited the feature to anyone with a blue check on their profile. But now the company has opened the feature to everyone. In other words, if you want to know how your tweets are performing, simply check out the new Activity Dashboard.

When you first login you will see a timeline chart with statistics about your impressions over a set period of days. You can also review the performance of your tweets and replies and promoted tweets, as well as the engagements and engagement rates for everything.

You're even able to export tweet data through the Activity Dashboard. And if you want to know more about your followers, you can see all their interests, location info, gender specifics, etc. Another cool dashboard feature is Twitter Cards. It measures URL clicks.

READ: Twitter and Stripe might launch 'buy' button this year

Currently, the Activity Dashboard reads tweets in English, Japanese, and Spanish. You must also have an active account that's older than two weeks. Twitter said its analytics feature will eventually add support for additional languages, meaning anyone in the world will one day have insight about their tweets.

You can read more about how to use the Activity Dashboard through Twitter's Help Center.

