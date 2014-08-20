Vine now lets you import existing videos and edit with new tools

Viners have long used hacks and tricks to create cool 6-second video clips, but a new app update has just made their ability to create a little easier.

Twitter-owned Vine has announced new camera features that allows you to edit videos and import existing video into your device for the purpose of creating a Vine. More specifically, on the capture screen, there's now a new option in the bottom left corner that lets you import a video. You're allowed to select one video or several, and then you can stitch them together as you desire. Vine said it even supports slow-motion videos.

"Every day, millions of people open Vine to share memories in the moment. Today, Vine unlocks a new camera that gives you the freedom to create a Vine in any way you want. The new camera offers powerful ways to edit your videos as well as the ability to import existing videos on your phone and turn them into Vines. Simply put, this release gives you total creative freedom - and it’s all within the app," announced Vine.

To edit a Vine, all you have to do is tap the scissors from the preview screen. Vine offers a variety of new editing tools, such as the duplicate button, mute button, and the preview and undo button. The latter feature allows you to preview your last clip right from the capture screen and then undo it if you don't like the results. There's a wrench icon the capture screen that also provides access to new camera tools like a torch feature and ghost mode.

Ghost mode shows you the last frame of your previous shot, and torch lets you shoot in low-light settings. All of these new features and abilities work on the latest version of Vine for iOS. Vine said to "stay tuned" for an upcoming Android release.

Vine is a free mobile app from Twitter. It enables users to record and share short-looping video clips with a maximum length of six seconds. Since the app's release last year, several users have become extremely popular and are considered celebrities in their own right. These people are Viners, and most of them now post full-time.