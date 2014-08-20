Twitter wants to fill your timeline with popular tweets from people you don't follow

The beauty behind social networks is that you can only see content from the people that matter most to you. Well, Twitter doesn't buy that idea. It wants you to see content from a variety of people, even if you don't follow them.

It's always been possible to see tweets from people you don't follow, through retweets. A retweet occurs when someone you follow basically reposts a tweet that they read, essentially sharing it with more followers. That's not enough for Twitter though, because it recently began testing a new feature last week. The feature allows original and popular tweets to surface in your timeline - even if you don't follow the person who posted the tweet.

In fact, Twitter updated its policy to reflect the new change, which Quartz spotted: "Additionally, when we identify a Tweet, an account to follow, or other content that's popular or relevant, we may add it to your timeline. This means you will sometimes see Tweets from accounts you don't follow. We select each Tweet using a variety of signals, including how popular it is and how people in your network are interacting with it."

Twitter said it is surfacing popular tweets in order to make your timeline "even more relevant and interesting". That said, let us know in the comments below what you think about Twitter's policy change.