  Twitter vows to improve after Zelda Williams was bullied off following her father’s death

Since the tragic loss of comedian and actor Robin Williams, his daughter Zelda has removed herself from Twitter after suffering abuse.

Twitter has responded saying it "will not tolerate abuse of this nature".

Zelda, 25, was reportedly blamed by twitter users for the alleged suicide of her father. Some went as far as to send her doctored pictures of Robin Williams with bruise marks around his neck. She has said she will stay off Twitter and Instagram for a "good long time."

Two accounts, who were responsible for the worst abuse, have been suspended by Twitter.

Del Harvey, Twitter's vice president of trust and safety, said they are, "evaluating how we can further improve our policies to better handle tragic situations like this one. This includes expanding our policies regarding self-harm and private information, and improving support for family members of deceased users."

Twitter currently offers a "Report" button for individual tweets and it can block accounts. But this doesn't even begin to stop the problem for some women who have been stalked and suffered rape threats from users who just start a new account.

Media critic and feminist Soraya Chemaly points out, "As is often the case, it is Williams, the target of abuse, and not her abusers, who's left Twitter."

An app, called Block Together, is a third-party way of helping to stop abuse. It automatically blocks new accounts for @ messaging a user and gives them the option to share that account as blocked with other users who can do the same.

