Billboard and Twitter launch real-time US music charts based on tweets

American pop tunes tracker Billboard has just launched two real-time music charts based on data shared on Twitter in the US. Not only can you view a ranking of the most viral songs, but you can also listen to chart playlists via Spotify integration.

Billboard announced in March that it partnered with social network Twitter on a digital product called Billboard Twitter Real-Time Charts. Those charts, which track music conversations on Twitter, are now live. They look at the millions of Tweets sent each day, then combine those conversations with Billboard's chart data, to create co-branded lists of sorts that aim to reshape the way music success is measured.

"Today, Billboard and Twitter officially launch the Billboard Twitter Real-Time Charts. These new, interactive charts redefine how fans interact with, and influence, popular content by ranking the most popular songs being shared on Twitter in the US", explained Billboard in a blog post on Tuesday. "The first of the real-time charts, the Billboard Trending 140, is an up to the minute ranking of songs shared in the US, measured by acceleration over the past hour."

Billboard said it tracks songs on Twitter by looking for tweets that contain links to songs via music listening platforms (such as Spotify, Vevo, and iTunes). Billboard also looks for sharing notations, including hashtags along with song/artist name, as well as the use of related terms like "music", "song", etc. More facts on how Billboard aggregates data from Twitter is available on Billboard's FAQ page.

"The charts will reflect the top tracks being discussed at the moment and over an extended period of time on Twitter, as well as surface the most talked about and shared songs by new and upcoming acts," explained Billboard. "The charts are specifically designed to work with how users share and interact with music on Twitter, which is the most discussed subject on the platform in the US with more than one billion Tweets sent about the topic in 2013."

Apart from Billboard Trending 140, which presents a real-time view of the most shared track in the US over the last 24 hours, there's also a Billboard Twitter Emerging Artists chart. It ranks the most shared songs on Twitter in the US by up-and-coming artists ranked by the number of times each song was shared over the last 24 hours. You can view Billboard's new charts on its real-time webpage, and you can even click through to Spotify to hear every track.