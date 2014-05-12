  Twitter unveils Mute feature: Here's how to hide chatty users from your timeline

If you're an active user on Twitter, you probably follow at least a few people who annoyingly tweet about 500 times daily. Now you can silence them - with a new account feature called Mute.

Twitter has introduced Mute as a way to give you "even more control over the content you see on Twitter by letting you remove a user’s content from key parts of your Twitter experience." You can currently enable tweet notifications to get alerts every time your favourite users tweet, and now, with Mute, you can enable an opposite setup of sorts that'll hide all tweets from your not-so favourite users.

Mute is ideal for when you are following people in order to avoid the drama of not following them, such as a cousin or co-worker, but those people will sometimes fill your home timeline with junk or irritating tweets and re-tweets. Muting those users will hide all their tweets and re-tweets from your feed. You also won't receive push or SMS notifications from them either.

Twitter explained that muted users will still be able to fave, reply to, and re-tweet your tweets, though you won’t see any of that activity in your timeline. The muted users can also still send you direct messages and will not even know that you’ve muted them. As for their previous tweets, you will see all old tweets up to the point you muted them.

Twitter plans to roll out Mute to both Twitter.com and its Android and iOS apps in the coming weeks. When the account feature finally launches for you, there will be a couple of ways you can mute and unmute users. And Pocket-lint has fully detailed how, so read on to find out more.

Mute on the web

To mute a user on Twitter.com, click the More button at the bottom of the user's annoying tweet. Then click Mute. That tweet and all future tweets from the user will no longer be visible in your home timeline.

Mute on iOS

To mute a user from the Twitter iOS app, you have two options. First, tap one of the user's tweets. You'll then need to hit the "•••" icon and tap Mute. Be sure to confirm your action, and voila! Muted. The second option lets you mute users from their profiles. While on a profile page, tap the gear icon. You can then tap Mute and confirm your action. Simples.

Mute on Android

To mute a user from the Twitter Android app, you will have two options. First, tap one of the user's tweets. You'll then need to hit the "⋮" icon, tap Mute (@username), and confirm your action. The second option lets you mute users from their profile, and the process is the same for Twitter's iOS app. While on a profile page, tap the gear icon. You can then tap Mute and confirm your action.

Unmuting

You can unmute a user from Twitter.com and Twitter's mobile apps. Just visit the muted user’s profile, and then click the red mute icon to unmute. That's it.

And finally, when you visit the profile of a user you have muted, Twitter said you will see a red mute icon. For more information on the Mute feature, visit Twitter's new Help page.