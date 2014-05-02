  Vine overhauls website with robust search and more, just five months after launch

Vine has overhauled its 5-month-old website.

Twitter launched the Vine mobile app in 2013, letting users watch, share, and discover 6-second videos. Then, in January, it launched a website with user profiles. A placeholder website existed previously, but after launching a new site, Vine users could finally log in, view their home feed, like, comment and share videos, visit other Vine-user web profiles, and more. Now there's a new version of that website.

"Today, we’re excited to introduce a brand-new version of vine.co, which adds a bunch of new features that will help you find and discover Vine videos on the web," announced Vine in a blog post. The first new feature Vine highlighted is an Explore page that showcases channels for things like Places and Animals. It also shows Trending tags and the Popular Now section, all of which should be familiar and similar to what's long-existed in the mobile app.

Vine has also introduced new sections to the Explore page that display "hand-curated content". Meanwhile, icons at the top of the page (for your home feed, Popular Now, and TV Mode) will let you navigate the revamped Vine website. There's also a new search bar that lets you search by person, tag, or location. You can access the new Explore page starting today, whether or not you're logged in to Vine.co. You'll still need to sign in to to view your home feed however.

Vine's new website is certainly more robust than it was before today's update. It's now like the YouTube of 6-second videos, or at least it is trying to be.