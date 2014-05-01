  Twitter CEO teases upcoming 'whisper mode' for moving fluidly between public and private conversations

Twitter realises it's a communications platform just as much as a news hub of sorts for users, so it is exploring new ways of making conversations simpler for users, according to the company's boss.

Dick Costolo, chief executive officer at Twitter, revealed during a wide-sweeping interview with Bloomberg today that Twitter wants to give users a new tool to that'll make their public conversation private. Currently, users can tweet to start a conversation with other users, but that conversation is public. Users who want to communicate privately with others must start a private message through Twitter's Direct Messaging feature and platform.

Soon however Twitter users might be able to start a public conversation with a regular 'ole tweet, and then they could enter a whisper mode with a friend or multiple friends from the original tweet thread. In other words, this upcoming mode would allow a Twitter user to switch a public conversation into a private conversation without having to start a entirely new private Direct Message.

READ: Twitter's Vine app adds VM feature for private video and text messaging

"There are frequently public conversations on Twitter, and Twitter is entirely public conversations. It's real-time, what's happening right now, public, and conversational," said Costolo. "There are frequently public conversations that you would like to grab hold of and take into whisper mode with a friend and say, 'Hey this thing has happened. Look at what these people are talking about. What do you think about this?' - with a friend or more than one friend."

"So being able to move fluidly between that public conversation and a private conversation is something we will make simpler," Costolo added. He was speaking off the cuff during his interview, so it's not clear if an actual whisper mode-named feature is in the works. But Twitter is apparently working on new ways of communicating, especially so a Twitter user could go from public to private easily.

For more information on what Twitter is up to these days, check out the Bloomberg video interview below.