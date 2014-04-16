New #WatchOnSky means anyone can watch or record a show straight from Twitter

Sky has just announced a clever new service that uses Twitter for one click recording or watching of Sky, directly from a tweet.

Using #WatchOnSky in a tweet from Sky means a user can click into it and be given the option of how to watch it. From within Twitter "Watch" and "Record" options allow the user to watch the show directly on Sky Go from their mobile or laptop, or set it to record at home on their Sky+ box.

This could be really useful for sporting events that might have been forgotten about – allowing one touch to record it for later. The same could be said for a new series of a show that might have been forgotten, a reminder tweet will be all that's needed to set it to record or watch it there and then.

Luke Bradley-Jones, brand director, TV products, Sky says: "#WatchOnSky is another brilliantly simple way for our customers to find and watch the shows everyone is talking about. By simply clicking on a Tweet, customers can either instantly watch live TV or record shows for later. It’s all part of our commitment to make it even easier for our customers to discover great TV and make sure they never miss those virtual water cooler moments."

Sky says this is the first time "a British broadcaster has created a service which lets users access live TV and set recordings via their Twitter timeline".

READ: Sky and TalkTalk team-up to offer 1000Mbps broadband to the UK