  Twitter acquires Android lock screen app Cover

Twitter has bought a relatively small development team and its Android app called Cover.

Cover is an Android-only app that replaces your lock screen. It learns the apps you use and puts them on your lock screen for quick and easy access. But not for long, because Cover's team has announced it was acquired by Twitter. Cover will remain available on Google Play "for now" it said, while the team starts on something new at Twitter.

"Twitter, like Cover, believes in the incredible potential of Android," said Cover. "They share our vision that smartphones can be a lot smarter -more useful and more contextual- and together we’re going to make that happen. We’ll be building upon a lot of what makes Cover great, and we’re thrilled to create something even better at Twitter."

READ: Twitter's Vine app adds VM feature for private messaging

It is unclear if the Cover team plans to develop a similar app for Twitter or come up with new methods for Twitter to take over your Android phone, but website Recode reported that Twitter lost a big Android app developer recently. Twitter might simply have acquired Cover to beef up its app development staff. That's just speculation though.

Check out the video below to learn more about Cover.