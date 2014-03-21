  Twitter Music is dead: Twitter pulls its music discovery app, says users will still have access until April

Twitter has announced that its Twitter Music app for iOS will no longer be available for download, starting today.

Twitter officially launched Twitter Music (styled Twitter #music) in April 2013. The standalone iOS app for music discovery looked at the people you were following on Twitter and based recommendations off them, serving up a perfect mix of tunes to you. The concept seemed neat at first and even landed in the top App Store charts, but after six months it disappeared from them and never returned, suggesting to everyone that Twitter Music was a flop.

Twitter apparently considered killing the service last autumn, according to reports. At the time, there was no word on when support for Twitter Music would end, and Twitter even declined to comment on the matter. Twitter has now broken its silence - but barely. It tweeted on Friday that it would finally remove Twitter Music from the App Store on 21 March. Users of the service would have access until 18 April, and then, Twitter said it planned to cut everyone off and officially end Twitter Music.

"We continue to experiment with new ways to bring you great content based on the music activity we see every day on Twitter," Twitter added in a follow-up tweet, signifying that the newly-public company hasn't given up on its music endeavors just yet.

We've contacted Twitter for a comment, and we'll update when more information is known.