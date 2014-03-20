What was your first Tweet? It's this easy to find out

Twitter is 10 years old. Thinking back, can you remember what your first tweet was? Fortunately, Twitter is way ahead of you. Two years ahead of you in fact.

To celebrate Twitter's 8th birthday (so 2 years ago), the social network took the initiative, making it really easy to find your very first tweet, or perhaps more interestingly, the first tweet of anyone else.

All you have to do is head to https://discover.twitter.com/first-tweet where any Twitter handle can be typed in to display that user's first tweet. That includes the exact date and time it was published.

There is also a button to "Tweet it", taking meta to a whole new self-indulgent level. A case of history repeating itself.

The Pocket-lint team had a pretty broad mix of topics over the varying times we joined the Twitter movement. Can you see who ditched their old account and started anew?

checking out twitter — Pocketlint (@Pocketlint) April 24, 2007

I'm in the Gaylord. Took a few pints to ease me in, but I'm comfortable — Chris Hall (@christhall) October 30, 2008

@christhall testing multiple accounts in twitter - word up dog — Stuart Miles (@stuartmiles) April 20, 2009

Already sick of hearing about swine flu — Luke Edwards (@eelukee) April 29, 2009

Wondering what to put as my first ever Twitter posting... erm... er... oh dammit, can't think of anything witty. Ho hum! — Rik Henderson (@RikHenderson) August 6, 2009

Pow! I'm on Twitter... — Mike Lowe (@mrmickeylowe) May 19, 2010

I can't be bothered to get up! — Britta O'Boyle (@brittaoboyle) July 4, 2010

Can't wait! Game of Thrones season 5 begins 12 April in US http://t.co/gnpritw8gg via @Pocketlint — Élyse Betters (@elysebetters) January 9, 2015

Head over to Twitter and type your Twitter handle in to find what your first tweet utterance was.