What desktop version? 76 per cent of Twitter users use on the go

Twitter users are continuing to shun the desktop version of the site with only 24 per cent of the social networks user base option accessing it via the desktop.

Twitter has confirmed that it has reached 241 million monthly active users, 184 million of which are checking the social network through mobile.

The announcement came as part of Twitter's first earnings report since becoming a public company in November, which shows a 30 per cent year-on-year gain in monthly active users.

Financially, Twitter reported fourth-quarter revenue of $243 million, up 116 per cent year on year, and a net income of $10 million.

"Twitter finished a great year with our strongest financial quarter to date," said Dick Costolo, Twitter CEO. "We are the only platform that is public, real-time, conversational and widely distributed and I'm excited by the number of initiatives we have under way to further build upon the Twitter experience."

The results show Twitter adding about nine million more users over the past three months, and 41m over the last year. In comparison the much larger Facebook added 265 million users in the last 12 months.

Timeline views reached 148 billion in the fourth quarter of 2013, an increase of 26 per cent year on year. Mobile business now accounts for 75 per cent of revenue.

Twitter still pales in comparison to Facebook, which revealed last week that it has 1.228 billion people accessing it monthly, 945 million of which are on mobile.

Twitter thinks it will earn $1.15 billion to $1.2 billion in 2014.

Twitter will be holding an earnings call at 5pm EST to talk about the numbers in detail. We'll update you with the interesting details.