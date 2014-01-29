Twitter serves up Dataminr news tool for journalists and more search filters for all

Twitter has announced two new features to help both journalists and other users find news quicker.

The first feature is more of a tool that finds and alerts journalists of breaking news, and it's called Dataminr for News. New York start-up Dataminr developed the tool, which uses pattern-detecting algorithms to locate major and reliable news stories, with Twitter.

Dataminr notifies journalists of breaking stories via email and mobile alerts. It also serves up useful details like source information. TechCrunch reported that Dataminr for News will become available to all journalists in 2014 for an undisclosed price. However, CNN has used Dataminr's tool for a while. The Verge claimed that CNN publishes at least two stories a day based on Dataminr alerts.

Apart from finding breaking news, Dataminr for News will also prevent journalists from publishing fake/hoax stories. Dataminr said its algorithms can examine tweets, for instance, and will find "corroborating sources on the ground" to help determine what's real and newsworthy, according to Engadget.

Lastly, alongside Dataminr for News, Twitter announced new search filters for all users. They'll let you search tweets based on people you follow, location, video or photo attachments, and news. The feature is likely rolling out now, so you can expect to see it land soon.