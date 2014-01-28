Twitter app update adds better photo editing and prompts for tagging

The Twitter app has been updated on iOS and Android to allow more advanced but still simple editing of photos.

Now you can snap a photo from within the app and when it comes to cropping the image there are more scaling options available. From Original, to Wide to Square, you can simply select the option and the cropping part is done for you. Rotating is also as easy as a button press.

Twitter now prompts tagging from within the app much like Facebook, so you shouldn't forget to add everyone. Yes, photo bombers are more annoying than ever now.

Another update will mean add Recommended tweets in your feed. This sounds a bit invasive but they will only appear after you've read through your latest updates and refreshed - nice touch Twitter.

The update is live now for iOS and Android.