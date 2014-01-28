  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Twitter app news

Twitter app update adds better photo editing and prompts for tagging

|
Pocket-lint Twitter app update adds better photo editing and prompts for tagging

The Twitter app has been updated on iOS and Android to allow more advanced but still simple editing of photos.

Now you can snap a photo from within the app and when it comes to cropping the image there are more scaling options available. From Original, to Wide to Square, you can simply select the option and the cropping part is done for you. Rotating is also as easy as a button press.

Twitter now prompts tagging from within the app much like Facebook, so you shouldn't forget to add everyone. Yes, photo bombers are more annoying than ever now.

Another update will mean add Recommended tweets in your feed. This sounds a bit invasive but they will only appear after you've read through your latest updates and refreshed - nice touch Twitter.

The update is live now for iOS and Android.

PopularIn Apps
  1. Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 providers reviewed
  2. Best PDF editors for Windows: Top 5 editors to tweak and edit your PDF files
  3. How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
  4. How to watch Mark Zuckerberg's European Parliament meeting online
  5. The browser shopping tool that will save you money when booking your next hotel room
  1. Star Wars' John Boyega shows you how to help fight cancer using just your phone and the DreamLab app
  2. The best Amazon UK Prime Day deals 2018 : Cheap TVs, Kindles, consoles, smartphones, Echo deals and more
  3. 10 best ARKit-enabled apps: The best augmented reality apps for iOS
  4. Fortnite is coming to Android phones this summer, says Epic Games
  5. What is YouTube Music? YouTube's new music streaming service explained
Comments