RBS 6 Nations Championship app offers live analytics, integrated Twitter and more

RBS 6 Nations Championship app offers live analytics, integrated Twitter and more
The Six Nations Championship is just 12 days away and this year's app is already set to guide you through the rugby action.

The 2014 RBS 6 Nations Championship app has been updated to improve audience participation and interaction. Live analytical tools allow the app to add something to the viewing experience even if you're watching it from the stadium.

Position Battles is a live tool that compares and rates each player's head-to-head performance statistics during the game. Momentum Tracker delivers a graphical overview of how the two opposing teams compare in combined performance and score during the game - this is updated every 10 minutes. Top Team shows the ultimate team based on the best player from each position across the whole championship. Head-to-Head gives an analysis of any two players selected in the player screen.

The app also covers pre-match build-up with news, line-ups and previews. Then during the game it delivers play-by-play commentary. And if all that wasn't enough it will even deal out video highlights, reports and match play data. Plus it integrates Twitter, so you can see what's going on from a wider perspective.

Last year the app was download by more than 750,000 users. The 2014 RBS 6 Nations app is available on iPhone and Android for free now.

