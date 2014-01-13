  Sherlock season 3 finale drummed up 10,000 tweets per minute at peak on Twitter

The season 3 finale of Sherlock aired last night on BBC One, generating more than 377,000 Tweets.

Twitter, citing data collected from social analytics firm @SecondSync, says that at one point during the show, fans were posting 10,000 tweets per minute. In fact, fans tweeted more during the finale than the opening episode (which garnered 304,000 tweets).

"After two years away from screens, the return of Sherlock to @BBCOne this January was one of the most hotly-anticipated TV events of the year - and the levels of excitement were reflected in the conversation on Twitter," explained Dan Biddle, head of broadcast partnerships at Twitter UK, via Twitter's official blog.

Another notable stat includes the hashtag #SherlockLives. It was created by @BBCOne this year to drum up anticipation for the show's opening and pulled in 365,000 mentions before the series even began.

When the final episode in the series concluded, the show’s writers Stephen Moffat and Mark Gatiss held a Q&A from the @BBCOne account using the hashtag #SherlockQA. The @BBCOne account subsequently saw its highest-ever gain in follower numbers, growing by almost 10,000 new followers in one day.

"By giving fans high-quality content on Twitter and producing great content on Twitter throughout the show, @BBCOne and #Sherlock has set a high bar for audience engagement around Drama for 2014," added Biddle.

READ: Sherlock season 3 interactive trailer is out, unleashing extra images and teasers

Sherlock's engagement on Twitter corresponds with viewing figures. The show's opening episode hit 9.2 million viewers. It further saw a record 3.54 million additional viewers in time-shifted viewing, according to study by US-based research firm Nielsen.