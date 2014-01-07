  Twitter co-founder launches Jelly, a Q&A search engine that uses your social networks

A new mobile social search engine has arrived in the form of Jelly, a project created by Biz Stone, co-founder of Twitter, after having been whispered about for months.

Jelly wants to help you help others, allowing you to ask it questions to find out information, as well as answer questions from your friends, family and other users.

The app is available on Android and iOS and uses pictures and people in your social networks to provide you with the answers you seek.

For example, if you take a picture of Big Ben and ask Jelly what it is, the app will search the "group mind of your social networks", meaning your friends or friends of friends can help you, and vice versa.

Pictures you take can be cropped or reframed and you can also zoom in and draw on them, adding the question "what is this", for example, with that query then sent out to your social network.

Jelly then notifies you when you have answers and questions can be forwarded outside of the app so you can pass it on to friends if you are asked a question you don't know.

The Jelly app is free to download on the App Store and Google Play now so you can start asking or answering as you please.