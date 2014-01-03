  Vine's website and profiles are now live, with new full-screen TV Mode

Shortly after inviting all Vine users to grab their custom web profile URLs, Twitter-owned Vine has officially launched a dedicated website.

A placeholder website existed previously, but now Vine users can go to vine.co, log in and view their home feed. They can also like, comment and share videos or visit other Vine-user web profiles. Vine's website appears to act much like Vine's mobile apps, though there is one major difference: the website has an exclusive TV Mode feature.

TV Mode is a new way to watch Vine videos, according to Vine. Just click the TV Mode button - which is accessible in the top-right corner - to view Vine videos in full-screen mode. They'll also play in sequence. That means no more endless scrolling and stopping. Unfortunately, as with the way Instagram's website works, Vine users can't upload videos through the Vine website.

"This release is just a first step toward bringing you a richer, more enjoyable web experience," added Vine. "We look forward to introducing more improvements in 2014."

Vine is a mobile app that allows users to create and post short video clips with a maximum clip length of six seconds. Until today, Vine was officially accessible only through its iOS, Android, and Windows apps, but the company hinted in December that it wanted to turn its placeholder website into a hub where users could sign in and view profiles and videos.