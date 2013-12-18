Twitter app for BlackBerry 10 updated, adds BBM integration and timeline photos
Twitter v10.2.2 is now available as an update for BlackBerry 10 handset users and it adds a swathe of funky new features.
For a start, the app is now "BBM Connected", meaning it now updates your BBM status whenever you tweet. You also now get tweeted photos appearing in your timeline as previews - tap on the image and you can see the full-screen versions.
Whenever you tap on a tweet in the updated application you can now reply directly, with a tweet composer popping up automatically. There is improved search functionality, and you can report spam or abuse by clicking on the tweet details screen.
Other minor performance improvements to speed up the app have been implemented too.
The new Twitter for BlackBerry 10 is available to download from BlackBerry World now.
